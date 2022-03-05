Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 38,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

