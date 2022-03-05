Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period.

First Bank stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. First Bank has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

