Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $332.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.80 million and the lowest is $331.30 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 54.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

