Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) to post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $388,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $934,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.95. 465,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,970. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.11. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

