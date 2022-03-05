Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to post $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.23. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $166.04 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.