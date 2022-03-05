Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($1.32). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($2.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

