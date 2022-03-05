Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA traded down $13.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.24. 532,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.10. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.