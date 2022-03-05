Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.50 Million

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report $429.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.63 million. Cable One posted sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

CABO opened at $1,454.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,558.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,748.14. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,375.63 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cable One by 31.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

