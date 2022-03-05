Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.08. Camping World posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 2,374,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

