Zacks: Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.
CASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,578. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
