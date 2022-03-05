Zacks: Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,578. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

