Zacks: Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.39. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $944,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,811,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $8.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 754,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,795. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

