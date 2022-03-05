Zacks: Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Glaukos by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 105,258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,773. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

