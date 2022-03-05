Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.36. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

HBM stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

