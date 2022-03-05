Zacks: Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $823.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $829.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.00 million. Quidel reported sales of $375.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $745.55 million to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of QDEL traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 517,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

