Zacks: Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.62. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 524,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

