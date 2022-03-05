Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 164,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 31,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.