Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. 255,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

