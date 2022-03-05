Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.79. 77,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

