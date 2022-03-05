Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 3,309,905 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 11,989,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 1,088,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,661,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.21 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.