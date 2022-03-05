Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.21 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
