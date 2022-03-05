Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.30 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

