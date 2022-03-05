Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 232,329 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 148,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,298. The stock has a market cap of $975.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

