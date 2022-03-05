Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.46 Million

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $398.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.91 million. Nutanix reported sales of $344.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nutanix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 135,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.01. 1,984,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

