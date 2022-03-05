Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.49 billion and the highest is $10.55 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.49 on Friday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

