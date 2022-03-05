Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.68). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.