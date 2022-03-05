Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Strong Sell

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,816.94 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $150.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AppFolio by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 50.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $1,721,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AppFolio by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

