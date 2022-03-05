Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Sell

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,309. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,784,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

