Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

ZVIA opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

