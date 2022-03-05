Zacks Investment Research Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

