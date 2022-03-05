Zacks Investment Research Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Par Pacific stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $207,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,027,406 shares of company stock worth $15,476,737. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

