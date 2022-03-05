Zano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,138.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 4% against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,406.54 or 1.00013967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00078801 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00140817 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00277706 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,092,427 coins and its circulating supply is 11,062,927 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

