Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $334,545.43 and approximately $2,402.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.73 or 0.06741630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.97 or 0.99805803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,149,559,396 coins and its circulating supply is 950,283,834 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

