ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $73.66. Approximately 96,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,419,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

