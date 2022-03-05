Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Argus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.57.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

