Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.57.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

