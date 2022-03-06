-$0.01 EPS Expected for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BVXV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,312. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

