-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check-Cap.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Dawson James raised shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,368. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.43.
About Check-Cap (Get Rating)
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
