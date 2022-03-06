$0.09 EPS Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Embraer.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

ERJ opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 562,737 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Embraer by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 536,409 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Embraer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 342,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

