-$0.11 EPS Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,314. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

