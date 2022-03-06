-$0.24 EPS Expected for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for View.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in View by 115.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in View in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in View in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in View in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in View in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. View has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

