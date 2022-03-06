$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 480,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. Camtek has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

