$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Upland Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 209,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

