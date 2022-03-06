$0.60 EPS Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:TJX traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,971,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

