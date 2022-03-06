-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 595,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,386. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

