$0.70 EPS Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

FSBW opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.