$1.05 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,810. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -669.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.