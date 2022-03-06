$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Banco Santander-Chile posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 488,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth $4,045,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

