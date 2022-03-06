$1.38 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. OSI Systems also reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSIS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.74. 85,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

