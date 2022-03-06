$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Check Point Software Technologies also reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.54. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

