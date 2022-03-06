-$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will announce ($1.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($3.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $49.14 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.