$1.82 EPS Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) to report $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Insperity also posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Insperity has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 734,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.